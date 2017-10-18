PETS & ANIMALS

Dog thought to be put down turns up at vet worker's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog thought to be put down turns up at vet worker's home. Nora Muchanic reports during Action News at 5pm on October 18, 2017.

By
HOWELL TWP., New Jersey --
A New Jersey family was told their dog had been put down five months ago, but little did they know the pet had been living with a veterinary worker all that time.

Caesar's family grieved for their pet when they believed the chronically ill dog they had for 15 years was put down at Briarwood Veterinary Hospital in Howell, Monmouth County

That was until they received a tip call last week saying the dog was actually still alive.

"I'm dumbfounded," said Caesar's owner, Lonnie Levy. "I don't even know how to say; I don't know how to feel."

He paid $192 for the dog's cremation and even got a condolence letter from Dr. George Menez, the family's longtime vet.

But instead of euthanizing Caesar, Menez allegedly let a vet tech in the office take the dog home without the Levy's knowledge or permission.

"You charge me to put him down and then sneak him out the back door? It's horrifying."

When police got involved the vet tech was ordered to return Caesar, who by then was so ill he had to be euthanized immediately.
"To this date, we have not confirmed that there was any type of veterinary care being rendered to this dog," said Chief Ross Licitra of the Monmouth County SPCA.

"There's potential of theft charges against the doctor for basically taking the victim's money and not performing the service," said Chief Andrew Kudrick of the Howell Twp. Police Department.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

ABC11's sister station, WPVI, was unable to contact Dr. Menez for comment. He and the vet tech involved no longer works at Briarwood.

The veterinarian, who bought the practice just last week and helped the Levys figure out what happened, is upset.
"It's hard enough when you have to decide a pet should pass, but you have to deal with that twice with the same pet?," said Dr. Maureen Kibisz. "It's just unthinkable."

Local police and the SPCA will meet with the Monmouth County prosecutor's office on Thursday to discuss if any charges will be filed.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
CA becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills
NC woman plans to open dog kennel with lottery win
Deer crashes through window at Durham Gynecologist's office
California family tearfully reunited with dog lost in fires
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trump gifts $25,000 to Zebulon father of fallen soldier
Up to 266 possibly exposed to TB at Durham school
Motorcyclist killed in crash along with fiancée
Raleigh woman could see insurance premium hike of 128 percent
Goldsboro man dies 7 days after robbery, shooting
Hazmat situation in NY caused by marijuana grow house
Blue Cross ACA rates increase 14 percent in 2018
NC boy's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Show More
Raleigh police charge man in 2012 murder of infant
Suspect in deadly Maryland office shooting in custody
Waitress befriends elderly widow, scams her out of $500K
TSA rolls out new screening procedures, leads to long lines
Enloe High student says deputy assaulted him at State Fair
More News
Top Video
Up to 266 possibly exposed to TB at Durham school
Fayetteville funeral held for Green Beret killed in Niger
Raleigh woman could see insurance premium hike of 128 percent
Motorcyclist killed in crash along with fiancée
More Video