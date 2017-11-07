PETS & ANIMALS

Dog with special condition sits in high chair at table

A dog in Grand Rapids, Michigan has a special condition that requires her to get extra special treatment at the dinner table. (WTVD)

A dog in Grand Rapids, Michigan has a special condition that requires her to get extra special treatment at the dinner table.

Tink has been sitting in a special chair to eat her meals since 9-weeks-old.

The Labrador retriever suffers from Megaesophagus, meaning when Tink eats, the food and water never make it all the way to the stomach.

The chair keeps Tink in an upright position and gravity does the work her esophagus can't.

