HALLOWEEN

Dogs ride on Magic School Bus, tiny motorcycle at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of dogs were dressed in their most fun, creative Halloween costumes at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan's East Village.

This Halloween costume contest has gone to the dogs in the best way possible.

Hundreds of pooches turned out for the 27th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan's East Village on Oct. 21. Organizers estimated that 10,000 dog lovers came to celebrate.

Though some come to the event just to dog-watch, costumed animals have a chance to compete in the contest, and everyone has the opportunity to donate to Tompkins Square Park. This year attendees also had the option to donate hurricane relief supplies.

The 2017 event saw plenty of elaborate wheeled costumes, some of which took weeks to create. From a Magic School Bus to "Mario" and "Luigi" riding in a race car. Other costumes went for humor, such as the poop emoji or the house from Disney-Pixar's Up, complete with balloons. Still others went for simple but cute, such as a taco and the UPS delivery dog.

Though some contestants traveled hundreds of miles to compete, the grand prize went to a costume that played up the New York factor. Best in Show was the "Paw-line" group, a double-decker bus modeled after the red "Gray Line" tour buses. It featured multiple pooch occupants such as a Yankees fan and Lady Liberty. The humans in that group were awarded two tickets to see Hamilton.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney-Pixar and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsdogshalloweenpetscostumesfeel goodplcb halloween
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Top 5 area haunted houses you need to visit
New Jersey Halloween display draws mixed emotions
Fayetteville's Fall Dogwood Festival in full swing
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
Teen kayaker says shark attack was like everything in 'Jaws'
Fort Bragg kitten has leg amputated after severe injury
Lions and tigers...no bears...but still pretty cool: A visit to the Carolina Tiger Rescue
Deer jumps through window at Wake County school
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Officers uncover mobile meth-lab at Hope Mills Walmart
Student hit by car near Apex Friendship High School
Exclusive: Zebulon family gets $25K check from Trump
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
Parents: Girl with autism forced to sit at confined desk
Raleigh mall shooting suspect in custody; no injuries
School board talking about concussions after player hurt
Residents hope to halt Falls of Neuse widening project
Show More
No charges for woman who shot Knightdale shoplifting suspect
Troubleshooter: Durham man battles bank over fraud activity
Police on theater shooting: 'We believe victim targeted'
Police: Fayetteville woman raped; suspects at large
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Zebulon family gets $25K check from Trump
Heavy rain, wind cause problems across Triangle, state
Military lawyer talks transparency for soldier's families
School board talking about concussions after player hurt
More Video