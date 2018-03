Fayetteville Police are issuing an APB for a "KONG."The Fayetteville PD said on Twitter and Facebook that a K-9 officer named Nero lost his beloved rubber chew toy during the weekend.And just like any other officer, he has to fill out the proper paperwork to get a new piece of equipment.No word on how Nero lost his toy, but he'd better take care of his new one ... or he'll be in the doghouse - and back on paperwork duty.