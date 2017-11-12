PETS & ANIMALS

Family of three bears sneak into Southern California home looking for food

A family of three bears snuck into a Monrovia home looking for a snack. Monrovia resident Jenny Mark said her husband found one cub feasting on some of their cat's food. (KABC)

MONROVIA, Calif. --
A family of three bears snuck into a Southern California home looking for a snack.

Monrovia resident Jenny Mark said her husband found one cub feasting on some of their cat's food.

The cub can be seen in the video squeezing itself through a gap in the sliding door, while its mother and sibling wait outside in the backyard.

Mark said bears have visited her house twice before, but this is the first time any of them have come inside the residence.

She said the bears eventually left on their own.
