PETS & ANIMALS

United Airlines reaches settlement with family after dog suffocated in overhead bin

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more on the settlement between United Airlines and the family whose dog died on their flight.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
United Airlines has reached a settlement with a family whose puppy died after a flight attendant insisted it be placed in an overhead bin.

The 9-month-old dog named Kokito suffocated in March during a flight from Houston to LaGuardia Airport.

The terms of the settlement are not being disclosed.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

United Airlines said the flight attendant didn't understand that there was a dog inside the bag.

The flight attendant wouldn't let the family put the dog under the seat, but made them place his bag in an overhead bin despite the fact that they paid for the dog to travel on board. Sophia Ceballos and her mother, Catalina Robledo, who was also travelling with her 2-month-old baby, didn't like the idea, but they felt compelled to do what the attendant said.

"I thought it was wrong," Ceballos said. "But at the same time, I trusted her, because she probably knew there was air up there."

But there wasn't much air in the bin, and according to the necropsy report by Cornell University in Ithaca, "The cause of death is suffocation."

It is a death that could have been avoided, according to the family's attorney.

"The airline knew that Kokito was on the plane, yet they did nothing to preserve Kokito's safety," attorney Evan Oshan said. "The dog was suffocated. It was entombed in an overhead bin. It was treated like a piece of luggage. It was a living, breathing family member."

Since the incident, the airline has changed its pet transportation program and has also partnered with Animal Humane to improve safety measures.

It is resuming operations for PetSafe, the program that allows pets to travel in cargo, but United is now banning more than 20 breeds from flying because they're prone to breathing problems, including French bulldogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsUnited AirlinesdogsettlementpetNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Looking to adopt a cat? Check out these Raleigh adoption events
WATCH: Blind woman sees her guide dog for the first time
Family: SC rattlesnake bite victim picked up snake
Turtles hit the track for the Zoopolis 500
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Woman's car taken at gunpoint in Apex Target parking lot
County drops eviction bombshell on Spring Lake residents without water
Triangle owners of lost pets targeted in Bitcoin scam
Stop saying "let me know if I can help" and just take a friend's kids for the day
Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend
ABC11 Special: Hurricane 2018, Storm Ready
Raleigh's Newton Road to be closed months for sinkhole repair
'I think he did it on purpose': 911 calls released in Bessemer City restaurant crash
Show More
Gas prices spike ahead of Memorial Day weekend
4 additional arrests made in death of China Wok restaurant owner
Man wanted for questioning after woman says photo was taken up skirt at Walmart
More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex HS
2018 Hurricane Outlook: 5 to 9 hurricanes predicted
More News