PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue dog from icy water

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey. (WPVI)

OAKLYN, New Jersey --
Firefighters braved the brutal cold to rescue a dog that fell through the ice in Oaklyn, New Jersey.

The Oaklyn Fire Department posted pictures of Saturday's rescue on the department's Facebook page.


The department said Station 18 was dispatched for an animal rescue call on Newton Creek near a home on Kendall Boulevard.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Witnesses reportedly saw the dog walking on the ice before it fell through and into the water.

The dog was retrieved and brought back to shore.

The Courier-Post reports that the dog had been reported missing earlier in the day and was reunited with its owners later in the day.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsn.j. newsnew jersey newsanimal rescueanimals in perilrescuewater rescueOaklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
4 ways to keep your pets safe this winter
Mountain lion burned in wildfire gets fish skin bandage
Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deputy: Sanford woman abandons dead friend on side of the road
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Man arrested in double Topsail Beach murder
Elderly man pulled from sinking car in Florida
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
Police: Stray bullet strikes baby in ankle, grazes mother
16 injured as fire burns through building in the Bronx
In unusual step, victims told of destroyed rape kits
Show More
Survivors come home after deadly Bronx fire
Water main break causes delays east of downtown Raleigh
13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2018
Coach grabs wheel, stops bus after driver passes out
More News
Top Video
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2018
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
More Video