The Harnett County Animal Shelter has reached capacity and all the pets inside are looking for their forever homes.More than 100 animals at the shelter are in urgent need.The shelter -- located at 1100 McKay Place, Lillington, NC -- is open Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those who want to adopt.