PETS & ANIMALS

Going on vacation? Here are some tips to keep your pets safe

(Credit: Shutterstock)

By
If you're heading out for vacation and are searching for ways to keep your pets safe during that time, the Huffington Post has some suggestions.

KENNEL

Make sure that you're considering your dog's personality. Kennels are a great option for some dogs that thrive on social interaction with other canines, but it may not be suited for others.

HOME BOARDING

This is an opportunity to keep your pet in a familiar place. There are companies that offer these services. Consider reaching out to your vet for recommendations.

PET SITTER

If you have a neighbor you trust, you can ask them to stop in a few times a day to check in on your furbabies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
What to do if your dog is bitten by a snake this summer
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
800-pound "goat-antelope" escapes from zoo enclosure
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
$90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank in Harnett Co.
Police search for inmates, accused of murder, who escaped from SC detention center
Crimestoppers tip leads to fourth arrest of homicide suspect
Police: Guests evacuated after man barricades himself in Raleigh hotel
Drive-thru argument leads to shooting in Philadelphia McDonald's
Durham police make an arrest after standoff at apartment complex
Police sources: 25 hospitalized due to negative reaction from K2 substance
Santa Fe shooting victim's mother says daughter turned down suspect's advances
Show More
Family of alleged Santa Fe High School shooter issues statement
Hundreds cycle many miles in Victory Ride to Cure Cancer
Kentucky Derby winner Justify wins Preakness
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Former NC bishop blesses marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
More News