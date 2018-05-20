Going on vacation? Here are some tips to keep your pets safe

If you're heading out for vacation and are searching for ways to keep your pets safe during that time, the Huffington Post has some suggestions.
KENNEL
Make sure that you're considering your dog's personality. Kennels are a great option for some dogs that thrive on social interaction with other canines, but it may not be suited for others.
HOME BOARDING
This is an opportunity to keep your pet in a familiar place. There are companies that offer these services. Consider reaching out to your vet for recommendations.
PET SITTER
If you have a neighbor you trust, you can ask them to stop in a few times a day to check in on your furbabies.
