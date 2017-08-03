A Georgia grandmother is charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter after her 20-month-old grandson was mauled to death by her dogs.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the boy was attacked in the backyard of a Hartwell home Tuesday and was taken to an urgent care facility by family members. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Investigators said 70-year-old Sandra Adams was babysitting the boy when the dogs attacked., the GBI said Adams and the boy were outside and when she tried to come back indoors two pit bulls knocked her over and attacked the child.Investigators also said Adams has been cited multiple times in the past by the Hartwell Police Department for having disorderly dogs.the Hart County district attorney said the dogs will be euthanized, possibly this week.Adams bonded out of jail late Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.