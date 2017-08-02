PETS & ANIMALS

Amazing footage: great white shark bites underwater camera

This shark got up close and personal with an underwater camera. (Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries)

Ever wonder what the inside of a shark's mouth looks like?

Dr. Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries was able to get a clear view inside the mouth of a great white shark with the help of a GoPro during a research trip off of Cape Cod.

Skomal plunged the camera underwater near a curious 12-foot shark. After swimming around a little bit, the shark approached the camera and attempted to take a bite. The footage gives an up-close look of the inside of the shark's mouth.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries joked on their Facebook post using the hashtags #chomp and #ourcameraisjustfine.
