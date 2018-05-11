PETS & ANIMALS

Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

(Shutterstock)

FORT DODGE, Iowa --
With best friends like these, who needs enemies?

An Iowa man says his dog inadvertently shot him while they were roughhousing Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Remme, of Fort Dodge, told police he was playing with his dog, Balew, on the couch and tossed the dog off his lap.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

He says when the pit bull-Labrador mix bounded back up, he must have disabled the safety on the gun in his belly band and stepped on the trigger.

The gun fired, striking one of Remme's legs.

He was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Remme told The Messenger newspaper that Balew is a "big wuss" and lay down beside him and cried because he thought he had done something wrong.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshootingman injureddogbuzzworthyIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Deer confiscated from Raleigh family
Panda tumbles from limb at National Zoo, climbs back up
Photo of rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead after car crashes into Pepsi truck on I-95 in Cumberland County
ABC11's Tisha Powell on the ups and downs of being a military spouse
Police: Woman jailed after slipper-slapping granddaughter
NAACP Legal Defense Fund responds to viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
Report: Doctor's license on hold after human fat found in bags in closet
Video of Apex student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral
'You should help us': Desperate plea from family of Garner man killed in hit-and-run
'Grandma Shirley' gets help achieving law school dream after devastating fire
Show More
LIST: NC school districts closed for teacher's rally on May 16
Divers find proof that shipwreck off NC coast is steamship that sank in 1838
Group raises money to bail women, caregivers out of jail before Mother's Day
Gov. Cooper presents budget, says 'it's a shame' teachers have to rally in Raleigh
Woman accused of stalking, sending 65,000 texts after one date
More News