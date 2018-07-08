PETS & ANIMALS

Jet Blue flight crew helps dog in distress

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple credited a fast-acting flight crew with saving their dog's life after it had a hard time breathing aboard an airplane. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WORCESTER, Mass. --
A couple credited a fast-acting flight crew with saving their dog's life after it had a hard time breathing aboard an airplane.

Michele and Steven Burt were on a Jet Blue flight Thursday from Florida to Massachusetts when they noticed something wrong with their French bulldog Darcy.

Panting heavily, Darcy's tongue and gums were blue.

That's when two flight attendants provided an oxygen tank to help the dog breathe.

Darcy quickly perked up and her owners have said she's made a full recovery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogairplanejetblueflight emergencyanimals in perilanimalMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Dog who portrayed 'Duke' in Bush's Baked Beans commercials dies
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped with 'gators surrounding her'
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris lurks off North Carolina coast
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Police: Virginia man fatally shoots father, an NC native
Police investigating suspicious death of 85-year-old man in Lumberton
Show More
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Driver rescued after being stranded on flooded SUV
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Reckless driver report helps police find missing man
More News