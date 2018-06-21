Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest

When outside, pets should remain in a fenced-in area or on a leash. Do not leave food outside for pets, because it will attract wildlife

If you see a wild animal, do not approach it, even if it seems to behave normally. Animals showing signs of rabies should be reported to your local animal control as soon as possible

Infected bats can spread rabies. If you find a bat in your home, enclose it in a room and call animal control. Don't let the bat out of your house

If your pet is bitten by a rabid animal, call animal control right away. Pets that have had the rabies vaccine need a booster shot within 72 hours of a bite

If you or someone you know is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact your doctor

Wake County Animal Control is asking Wake Forest residents to be wary of stray cats after a kitten tested positive for rabies.On June 19, officials responded to Height Lane after a report that a rabid kitten attacked a person.On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that the kitten did test positive for rabies.The victim is being treated.County officials advise residents to leave wildlife alone and call animal control (919) 856-6911.Experts said the chances of encountering animals that can transmit rabies increase as the temperatures rise.In May, two Apex residents were bitten by a rabid cat.Residents are encouraged to keep their pet's vaccinations current; The Wake County Animal Center holds rabies clinics throughout the county, providing vaccines for $5.They're also encouraged to follow these tips: