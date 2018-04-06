U.S. & WORLD

Kitty cop! This Mich. police department is on the hunt for a police cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Move over, canines: it's time for a police feline. (WXYZ-TV)

TROY, Mich. --
A Michigan police department is on the hunt for its newest member, who just happens to be a cat.

The Troy Police Department's quest for a police feline began in March when the department put out a challenge to its Twitter followers: if their account had 10,000 followers by April, they'd adopt a police cat.

It took just a week for the department to reach that goal.

They then partnered with the local Humane Society to identify cats suitable for the job, and they introduced the candidates during a press event on Friday.

"We're looking at them for their temperament, their demeanor -- can they be a community outreach cat? That's what we're looking for, " Troy Police Sgt. Megan Lehman told WYXZ-TV in Detroit.

The department later said that they had selected one of the cats to join the force, but they will not announce the winner until the feline reaches the adoption weight required by the Humane Society.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldwhat's trendingMichigan
U.S. & WORLD
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Scott Pruitt: Controversies surrounding the EPA administrator
'Zombie raccoons' invading Ohio county
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs
13 poisonous plants that can hurt your pets
Home away from home: Caring for the wild at Conservators Center
'Zombie raccoons' invading Ohio county
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man dead in shooting on Twisted Oaks Drive in Cumberland County
Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
3 behind bars after large drug seizure on I-95 in Nash County
Triangle could see light snow late Saturday
NC Legislative Building getting heightened security measures
Raleigh fertility clinic is one of the first in the nation to use therapy dogs
52-year-old woman dead in Harnett County house fire
Warrant: Uncle left 2 kids unattended while he drank at Crabtree Valley Mall
Show More
Report: Cam Newton involved in collision with dump truck
Raleigh police investigating several peeping tom cases near NC State
Peyton and Eli Manning visit Duke football head coach, train with team
Fort Bragg soldier, 13 others injured when SUVs collide in Cumberland Co.
911 calls detail tragic scene that left two Cumberland County teens dead
More News