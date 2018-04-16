  • LIVE VIDEO Gov. Cooper to give update on tornado damage after visiting Greensboro
PETS & ANIMALS

Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

Two koalas managed to safely escape a brushfire near Sydney with a little help from firefighters. (NSW Rural Fire Service/Twitter|NINE NETWORK AUSTRALIA)

In the midst of a brushfire in Australia, two koalas managed to safely escape with a little help from firefighters.

One koala was rescued by a firefighter in the Liverpool area, just west of Sydney, while another received care after wandering onto a residential street southwest of Sydney.

"I was fighting one of the fires around the back and I had a phone call from my wife mentioning there was a massive koala running through our vacant land," a resident told 9 News in Australia.

The koala got washed off by a firefighter, who tried to wrap it in a jacket, before it slipped out and went to go hide in a tree.

"I think he was just as scared as anyone else I suppose," the resident said. "He's in a good place at the moment and is pretty safe up there."

Officials believe that the Holsworthy fire, which has burned across more than 6,000 acres, may be the work of arsonists.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsaustraliawildfireanimal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
Coyote that bit Wake Forest man tests positive for rabies
Rabid raccoon found by Apex resident
Retired army general hauls in record 877-pound tuna off NC coast
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135mph winds
Powerful storm leaves Triangle roads flooded, thousands without power
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Domino's will now deliver to beaches, parks
Today marks anniversary of 2011 tornado outbreak that killed 24
WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
Duke freshman Wendell Carter, Jr. announces he will enter NBA Draft
Show More
Harnett County deputy recovering after weekend shooting
Possible threat being investigated at Fuquay-Varina High School
7 inmates dead in South Carolina prison riot ID'd
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report
More News