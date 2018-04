As a grounds crew worked just feet away, a large alligator ambled across a Florida golf course.The creature was spotted traipsing toward a water hazard at the Bonita National Golf and Country Club in Bonita Springs, Florida, on April 27."Gotta go cool off!" Sean Fennimore, who shot the video, said as the creature plodded into the water.Animals like the gator aren't an entirely expected sight on the golf course, which is cut into the Bird Rookery Swamp.