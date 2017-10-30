Oh deer, an unidentified man has become popular on Facebook after he was caught riding through a South Carolina town with a dead deer!On Thursday, residents of Columbia, South Carolina, were treated to a strange sight when a man biked up Broad River Road with a dead deer slung across his shoulders and back.Candice Lane Counts, who witnesses the bizarre event, posted photos to her Facebook page saying, "I can't make this stuff up..I swear! Never in my life have I ever seen a man, on a bike....riding down the middle of the road with a dead deer....until now."Many Facebook users were shocked and left asking, "What in the world is this man thinking?"Counts' post has been shared over 2,100 times.Columbia police have yet to comment on the incident.