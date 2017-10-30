PETS & ANIMALS

Man bikes through South Carolina town with dead deer slung across his back

This unidentified man was seen biking through Columbia, South Carolina, while holding a dead deer (Candice Lane Counts/Facebook via Storyful)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WTVD) --
Oh deer, an unidentified man has become popular on Facebook after he was caught riding through a South Carolina town with a dead deer!

On Thursday, residents of Columbia, South Carolina, were treated to a strange sight when a man biked up Broad River Road with a dead deer slung across his shoulders and back.

Candice Lane Counts, who witnesses the bizarre event, posted photos to her Facebook page saying, "I can't make this stuff up..I swear! Never in my life have I ever seen a man, on a bike....riding down the middle of the road with a dead deer....until now."



Many Facebook users were shocked and left asking, "What in the world is this man thinking?"

Counts' post has been shared over 2,100 times.

Columbia police have yet to comment on the incident.

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdeerbizarrefacebookbuzzworthytrendingSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Tigers get meaty Halloween treats
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Home security system saves family dog from fire
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
GoDurham giving fare-free rides on Election Day
Show More
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
2 refs refuse to work high school game after anthem protest
Judge denies motion to dismiss Bergdahl case
More News
Photos
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos