PETS & ANIMALS

Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home

Zaxby

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's the best possible outcome for a North Raleigh woman-- her dog is now back home after he was reported missing earlier this week.

The woman noticed her dog, Zaxby, was missing after someone broke into her home near the Bedford community on Wednesday evening.

Frightened after the burglary, the victim has asked ABC11 not to reveal her name or image.

READ MORE: After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back

The victim took to Facebook to ask folks for help to find her 8-year-old, male, Maltipoo and thousands have stepped up to share and help.

After ABC11 shared the story, a viewer said his wife spotted Zaxby and told the dog's owner where to find him.

On Saturday, the woman posted to her Facebook page that Zaxby was now back home. She said they found him 25 miles away near a greenway on Rock Quarry Road.

"It's truly a miracle he was found," she said in her post. "I have never cried so many happy tears in my life!"

The woman went on to thank everyone for all their help.

She said that Zaxby was dirty, tired, and hungry, but overall in good shape.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsmissing dograleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Mountain lion burned in wildfire gets fish skin bandage
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Now your cat can ring in the new year with cat champagne
Authorities seize 153 ducks, 3 cats from NC woman
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver
Man arrested with weapons hours before NYE party at hotel
Woman facing charges for allegedly giving son cocaine
Cold weather myths debunked
In review: The news stories that defined 2017
Rescue mission wants homeless to come in from the cold
First Night Raleigh ready to provide "Wow Factor"
Show More
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
Near record cold for the new year
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
Troopers: 6 injured in Johnston County crash
Apple's $29 iPhone battery replacement available now
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State wins the Sun Bowl
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
More Photos