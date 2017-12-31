Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home

It's the best possible outcome for a North Raleigh woman-- her dog is now back home after he was reported missing earlier this week.The woman noticed her dog, Zaxby, was missing after someone broke into her home near the Bedford community on Wednesday evening.Frightened after the burglary, the victim has asked ABC11 not to reveal her name or image.The victim took to Facebook to ask folks for help to find her 8-year-old, male, Maltipoo and thousands have stepped up to share and help.After ABC11 shared the story, a viewer said his wife spotted Zaxby and told the dog's owner where to find him.On Saturday, the woman posted to her Facebook page that Zaxby was now back home. She said they found him 25 miles away near a greenway on Rock Quarry Road."It's truly a miracle he was found," she said in her post. "I have never cried so many happy tears in my life!"The woman went on to thank everyone for all their help.She said that Zaxby was dirty, tired, and hungry, but overall in good shape.