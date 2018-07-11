SHARK ATTACK

Houston model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

A model from Houston says she loves sharks even after she was bitten by one in the Bahamas. (WTVD)

THE BAHAMAS --
A Houston model said she loves sharks even after she was bitten by one in the Bahamas.

Model Katarina Elle Zarutskie was bitten by a nurse shark while on a family trip.

She said the shark clamped down on her wrist and pulled her under.

"Next thing I knew I was underwater and adrenaline just kicks in," she said. "I was leaning back for probably no more than 10 seconds, and this shark just grabbed my wrist. I know he mistook me. It was an accident and he probably thought I was food, and I am very lucky that I was able to rip my arm away from him."

After getting back to the surface, Zarutskie said she covered her wrist and headed for land.

The models said she's fine after the attack.

She had to get several stitches and was put on a round of antibiotics.

The man who owns the marina said nurse sharks are normally docile but said those sharks could have been feeding, so Zarutskie's exposed fingers and limbs might have been tempting.

Despite her scars, the model said she has an even greater respect for nature.

"Sharks are wonderful creatures and beautiful, but you really need to respect them in their home - and maybe not lean back."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshark attackwoman injuredu.s. & world
SHARK ATTACK
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
Man attacked by shark, bear and rattlesnake in less than 4 years
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
Man attacked by shark in Florida
More shark attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Zsa Zsa dies weeks after being crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog'
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
NOPE! Woman unfazed as spider crawls up her arm
JetBlue crew comes to rescue of French Bulldog with oxygen mask
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'He don't give a damn:' Disabled couple robbed in Durham speak out
Cumberland County Schools upgrades security at 50 schools
Getting our first look inside Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall
Woman finds razor blade hidden in Walmart shopping cart handle
Zsa Zsa dies weeks after being crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog'
10 volunteer Robeson County firefighters charged with arson
A guide to Amazon Prime Day
Now a Bronco, former NC State star Chubb returns to Raleigh
Show More
Chris becomes Category 2 hurricane, moves away from coast
Police: Family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide
Video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck
Do you know them? Sheriff seeks help identifying remains found in the '90s
Boy recovering after being pulled from Durham pool
More News