ANIMAL

Most of over 150 stranded whales die on Australian beach

150 short-finned pilot whales wash up at Hamelin Bay (WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, Parks and Wildlife Service/AAP via AP)

PERTH, Australia --
More than 150 whales have become stranded in Hamelin Bay in western Australia, and only 15 of them were still alive on Friday, authorities said.

The mammals are believed to be short-finned pilot whales.

The stranded animals were first spotted by a commercial fisherman early on Friday morning.

As of Friday afternoon, only 15 whales were alive. A rescue operation was underway to try and herd them back to sea. Authorities say palliative care will be administered where necessary.

"I think it's absolutely incredible, I've never seen anything like it, seen so many whales beached like this," said Barrie Brickle, a tourist visiting the area.

A shark alert has been issued by the Fisheries Department as the stranded whales may attract the ocean predators.

"Unfortunately, most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived," rescue team leader Jeremy Chick said. "Rescue operations will be hampered by deteriorating weather conditions and we need to ensure the safety of everyone involved before we move the whales."

The carcasses were being removed from the beach, with Parks and Wildlife Service officers taking DNA samples in an attempt to collect clues about why whales strand.

In 2009, more than 80 whales and dolphins died on a beach in Hamelin Bay.

The biggest mass stranding of whales in Western Australia happened in 1996 in Dunsborough. That year, 320 long-finned pilot whales beached themselves.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaleu.s. & worldanimaloceansaustralia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
This safety-conscious puppy is stealing hearts on Twitter
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
It's National Puppy Day! How you can help an area pup in need
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
This safety-conscious puppy is stealing hearts on Twitter
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Police think missing father, 2-year-old daughter could be in Charlotte area
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
Current Triangle traffic
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
Show More
VIDEO: Las Vegas gunman gambles, eats alone in days before massacre
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos