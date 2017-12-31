PETS & ANIMALS

Mountain lion burned in Thomas Fire gets fish skin bandage

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterinarians are using an unusual technique involving tilapia skin to help a young mountain lion recover from burns he sustained in the Thomas Fire. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. --
A young mountain lion injured during California's devastating Thomas Fire is recovering with the help of an unusual medical device: a bandage made of fish skin.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the 5-month-old kitten was found in Santa Paula on Dec. 22 with burns on the pads of all four of his feet.

Under the care of Dr. Jamie Peyton, chief of integrative medicine at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, the cat was fitted with a biologic bandage made of sterilized tilapia skin over his most severe burns.

The bandaging technique, which has also been used on human burn patients, protects the burn and provides collagen to help facilitate the healing process. The animal will likely chew the fishy bandage off at some point.

CDFW said the mountain lion "has responded well to treatment so far and is expected to recover." Because of the age at which he was separated from his mother, he will be kept in captivity even after his burns are healed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsThomas Fireanimalshealthfishcaliforniatechnologywild animalswildfirebrush fire
PETS & ANIMALS
Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Now your cat can ring in the new year with cat champagne
Authorities seize 153 ducks, 3 cats from NC woman
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver
Man arrested with weapons hours before NYE party at hotel
Woman facing charges for allegedly giving son cocaine
Cold weather myths debunked
Missing Raleigh dog found 25 miles away from home
In review: The news stories that defined 2017
Rescue mission wants homeless to come in from the cold
Show More
First Night Raleigh ready to provide "Wow Factor"
Daughter of Eric Garner dies following heart attack
Near record cold for the new year
2 suspects arrested in quadruple homicide in upstate NY
Troopers: 6 injured in Johnston County crash
More News
Top Video
SPCA of Wake County rescues puppy abandoned in freezing temps
Rescue mission wants homeless to come in from the cold
Near record cold for the new year
First Night Raleigh ready to provide "Wow Factor"
More Video