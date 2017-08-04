Flocks of chickens can be found in backyards throughout North Carolina, and they're making people sick.The Center for Disease Control reports that, since the start of this year, there have been 10 Salmonella outbreaks that have infected 790 people and hospitalized 174 across the country.Our state is among the hardest hit states, with 39 cases,reports.While no one has died from the illness, the CDC is still warning flock owners to be extra cautious.The CDC says avoid kissing your birds or snuggling them, then touching your mouth. And don't eat or drink in the area where the birds live or roam.The agency also says don't let your birds live inside the home, limit contact of children under 5 and adults older than 65 and always wash your hands after touching any live poultry.For more recommendations, visit the CDC's website