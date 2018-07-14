NC ZOO

NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Zoo announces birth of second rhino calf (WTVD)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
It was a lucky Friday the 13th for the NC Zoo.

The birth of a second southern white rhino calf was announced Friday.

This comes after another calf was born on July 2.

The calf is expected to gain 100 pounds each month in her first year and could weigh as much as 5,500 pounds when she's full-grown.

Zookeepers said the calf is healthy and doing well.

The NC Zoo has had rhinos since 1976 and is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) to keep a sustainable population of southern white rhinos under human care.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnc zooanimalAsheboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NC ZOO
NC Zoo announces death of two red wolf pups
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
NC Zoo looks for two big birds that flew the coop
NC Zoo closes for weekend in advance of severe weather
More nc zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Concerns grow over rabies for Wake County pet owners
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
'We're depressed:' Art Institute students in limbo after Durham school's closure
Apex Police investigate serious crash that closes road
Man arrested in gunfire incident at Durham apartments
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
How to avoid a bumpy ride when visiting Raleigh's sunflower field
Grieving Raleigh mother creates Keepsake Boxes to help others who lost infants
Show More
Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet
Arrest made in robbery of disabled Durham couple
Hope Mills issues swim advisory over high bacteria levels in lake
I-95 N reopens in Cumberland Co. after truck damages overpass
Seymour Johnson airman dies from methane gas exposure in UAE, family says
More News