ANIMAL

NC Zoo announces death of 2 red wolf pups

2 red wolf pups were euthanized Tuesday after they were found with traumatic injuries. (North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Friday, North Carolina Zoo announced the death of two American red wolf pups.

According to NC Zoo, the pups, Hurricane and Typhoon, were part of the pack born on April 15 as part of the American Red Wolf Recovery Program.

On Tuesday, zookeepers discovered the two pups had received traumatic injuries and decided to euthanize them due to quality of life factors.

It was determined that the father caused the injuries, but the cause of the parental aggression is unknown.

"While a setback like this is difficult for our team to experience, the three remaining pups represent an important step forward for the species. We remain focused on fighting to preserve a place for this iconic American species," said Roger Sweeney, general curator for the Zoo.

The remaining three pups remain healthy and active.
