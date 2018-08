Boadicea



Diana



Grace O'Malley



Mamba



Nandi



Penelope



Wilhelmina

The North Carolina Zoo needs your help naming its new female baby rhino.She was born on July 2nd.People can rank their favorite of the seven names chosen by the zoo's rhino keepers:Voting ends on July 24th. Click here to vote The new calf was born to mom, Linda, and dad, Stormy, according to a zoo news release. She weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth and, at just over 2 weeks old, is weighing in at 150 pounds.