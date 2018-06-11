ANIMAL

NC Zoo's Rosie the Gorilla dies

Branson Kimball
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rosie the gorilla, the 43-year-old matriarch of the North Carolina Zoo's gorilla troop, has died, the Zoo announced today.

The Zoo humanely euthanized Rosie on Thursday due to a large abdominal mass that was inoperable, in part due to her advanced age.

Female Western Lowland gorillas such as Rosie typically have a normal lifespan of 38 years in captivity.

The North Carolina Zoo now has seven gorillas in its troop: silverback Mosuba, females Jamani and Olympia, adolescent male Hadari, and juvenile males Apollo, Bomassa, and Dembe.

Read more from the NC Zoo's website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted
South Carolina officials warn beachgoers of man-of-wars
More animal
PETS & ANIMALS
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
Volunteers deal with compassion fatigue at Cumberland County Animal Shelter
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deadly fire in Kenly started by toddler playing with lighter, Johnston County deputies say
Severe weather causes downed trees, power outages
First Alert Mode: Marginal risk for severe weather today
Amazon rolls out new Whole Foods discount in NC stores
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
Wild mare struck, killed by car on North Carolina beach
Woman says cellphones caused her car to catch on fire
Kim Jong Un hits the town ahead of historic summit with Trump: Live updates
Show More
Recall Alert: Throw away pre-cut melon
Child playing with lighter causes Durham house fire, officials say.
Here's how to get free pizza at Walmart today
DISTURBING VIDEO: Woman drove kids in pet kennels, police say
Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later in California
More News