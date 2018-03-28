PETS & ANIMALS

Paperwork clears for K-9 officer; Nero gets new toy

Nero and his new Kong toy (Credit: Fayetteville police via Twitter)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Good news, Nero's paperwork has cleared and he's been given a replacement for his lost, beloved toy!

On Monday, the Fayetteville PD said on Twitter and Facebook that the K-9 officer has lost his favorite Kong toy over the weekend.

READ MORE: Even K-9 officers have paperwork to fill out

Not unlike his human co-workers, he too had to fill out the paperwork for a replacement - and clearly, he's enjoying his new "equipment."

