Peacock retrieved from Knightdale Target

Apparently, a peacock wanted to do some shopping.
He just wanted to do some shopping! @WakeGOVPets animal control this morning retrieved a peacock at a @Target in @KdaleNC. This beautiful bird is now on his way to The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary and Rescue where he’ll make new friends and hopefully find a home! pic.twitter.com/nJVIPhj2GE— Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) May 25, 2018
Wake County Animal Control responded and retrieved the pheasant.
The peacock is now on the way to The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.