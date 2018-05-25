PETS & ANIMALS

Peacock retrieved from Knightdale Target

(Credit: Twitter/WakeGov)

The Target in Knightdale got an unexpected visitor Friday morning.

Apparently, a peacock wanted to do some shopping.


Wake County Animal Control responded and retrieved the pheasant.

The peacock is now on the way to The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.
