PHOTOS: How can you say no to this cuteness??

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Dale,3, loves NASCAR and wants to go fast. Likes BBQs. Dale dreams of Meeting his idol, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (WTVD photo&#47;Julie Wilson)</span></div>
Here's just a sample of what's currently up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog month! This month at Animal Protection Society of Durham, adoption prices have been dropped. Dogs are $50; cats are $25. All animals will still be up to date with vaccinations and will be spayed/neutered.

Animal Protection Society of Durham is located at 2117 E Club Blvd Suite 101, Durham. (919) 560-0640.
