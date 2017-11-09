PHOTOS: How can you say no to this cuteness??

Here's just a sample of what's currently up for adoption at the Animal Protection Society of Durham.October is Adopt a Shelter Dog month! This month at Animal Protection Society of Durham, adoption prices have been dropped. Dogs are $50; cats are $25. All animals will still be up to date with vaccinations and will be spayed/neutered.Animal Protection Society of Durham is located at 2117 E Club Blvd Suite 101, Durham. (919) 560-0640.