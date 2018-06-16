Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
PETS & ANIMALS
PHOTOS: Pets up for adoption at Animal Protection Society of Durham
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Saturday, June 16, 2018 08:33AM
These are the animals up for adoption that were highlighted from APS this week. June is pick-your-price adoption month!
You can adopt any cat for the price you pick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animals
adoption
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
PETS & ANIMALS
9-foot alligator drags huge dead fish into the night
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Full to capacity: Pets at Harnett County Animal Shelter need loving homes
Leap for joy! Bear jumps with boy at Nashville Zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired
Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street
Ohio man claims to find black widow spider in Kroger broccoli
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Police: Drone-flying man arrested for Philly car break-ins
Advocates hail news of trooper's firings in Kyron Hinton case
Myrtle Beach swimming advisory lifted
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
Show More
I-Team: Clayton community sweating from swim club in rough water
Funds granted to victims of Hurricane Matthew
Duke wrestler aiming for WWE stardom
New Opioid abuse proposal brings up privacy concerns
Got Text Neck? Doctors say neck and pain issues on rise
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham