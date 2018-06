Man's best friend is being hailed as a hero by one family in Stockton, California.Sasha, the family's pit bull, started barking and alerted the family to the fire spreading from their neighbor's home.As soon as Latana Chai opened the door, Sasha sprang into action to make sure the smallest member of the family was safe."I ran into the room and I see Sasha, she has my baby like by the diaper, just dragging her off the bed trying to get her to safety," said Chai.