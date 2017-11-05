PETS & ANIMALS

Police: 19 dead animals found in home, boy's bedroom

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WTVD) --
A Massachusetts woman faces charges after police say they found 19 dead animals at her home.

New Bedford police say officers found dead lizards in cages in the bedroom of Amanda Vicente's 13-year-old son last week. Finches, cockatiels and hamsters were also found at the home.

Police say 17 living animals were at the residence, including a bull mastiff. They say many of the animals were "emaciated" and lacked food and water.

Police say the home was in "disarray," with piles of feces in the kitchen and piles of clothes, trash and empty cages in the dining room.

Vicente was arrested Thursday on child abuse and animal cruelty charges. She was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court Dec. 20. It's unclear if she has an attorney.
