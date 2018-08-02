Rabid fox attacks person, dog near Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --Wake County officials are warning residents about rabies after a rabid fox attacked a person and a dog near Holly Springs.
The incident happened Tuesday near Holly Springs Road and Fairview Steet.
Officials said the fox tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.
The dog had no record of previous rabies vaccinations and was surrendered to the Wake County Animal Center.
Wake County Animal Control officials said the chances of encountering animals with rabies increase as temperatures warm up and encourage pet owners to make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date.
Here are some additional steps from Wake County to prevent the spread of rabies:
- When outside, pets should remain in a fenced-in area or on a leash. Do not leave food outside for pets, because it will attract wildlife.
- If you see a wild animal, do not approach it, even if it seems to behave normally. Animals showing signs of rabies should be reported to your local animal control as soon as possible.
- Infected bats can spread rabies. If you find a bat in your home, enclose it in a room and call animal control. Don't let the bat out of your house.
- If your pet is bitten by a rabid animal, call animal control right away. Pets that have had the rabies vaccine need a booster shot within 72 hours of a bite.
- If you or someone you know is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact your doctor.
- The Wake County Animal Center holds rabies clinics throughout the county, providing vaccines for $5.
