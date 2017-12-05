Rabid raccoon found at Fort Bragg

A raccoon that tested positive for rabies was captured at Fort Bragg last week, officials said.Authorities said a soldier noticed a raccoon acting strangely during the day near the 44th Medical Brigade and alerted them.Officials said as far as they know, no one in the community has been exposed to rabies.Rabid animals-- which could include raccoons, bats, coyotes, foxes, and skunks-- may be out during the day when they're not normally active. Medical officials said these types of animals will be foaming at the mouth or unable to stand very well.Residents in the area who come across a rabid animal during the work day should contact the Fort Bragg Vet Center at (910) 396-9120. At all other times, call 911.Anyone who gets bitten by an unfamiliar animal should go to the nearest emergency room immediately.