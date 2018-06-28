DANVILLE, Indiana --A police department in Indiana said one of its officers got a special thank you from a grateful raccoon.
Officer Josh Gauger was on patrol on US Highway 36 when he spotted a raccoon with a peanut butter jar on its head, according to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.
The department said Officer Gauger laughed to himself as he pulled over and freed the critter. The department noted that no one was hurt and that the peanut butter jar was totally empty.
"It sounds like the raccoon then tried to thank Officer Gauger for helping him out," the department wrote about the video.