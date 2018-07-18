PETS & ANIMALS

SAVING TOBY: Pig saved after suffering from heat exhaustion, dog attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Toby is getting a second chance at life and it's all thanks to Blind Spot Animals Sanctuary. (WTVD)

Gary Cooper and Kaylee Merchak
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Toby is getting a second chance at life and it's all thanks to Blind Spot Animals Sanctuary.

On June 19, animal control officers in Orange County received a call from Highway Patrol saying that a driver had reported a pig down on the highway.

When officers found Toby, he was on the side of I-40 - nearly lifeless.

He was suffering from heat exhaustion and was covered in dog bites, some cutting right to the bone, and parts of his ears had been torn off.

On July 5, owners of Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary, a sanctuary for unwanted pets and livestock, Alesja and Alex Daehnrich bought Toby for just $1 at a state-mandated auction for unwanted livestock - they were the only bidders.

Toby certainly wasn't their first rescue, and he wouldn't be their last.

The pair, both originally from Germany, runs the sanctuary in Rougemont.

They have been taking in homeless livestock for five years.

The Daehnrichs both have day jobs to help cover the sanctuary's costs.

And their work helps many animals in need.

Since coming into their care, Toby has been recovering well.

The Daehnrichs said he's already reached 500 pounds and they expect him to reach a whopping 800 pounds.

Since Toby is a large farm pig, he will stay at the sanctuary forever.

And for the Daehnrichs, they said their work, like saving Toby, is more rewarding than a vacation.

"Seeing that those animals are not euthanized and that they don't end up on somebody's plate, it's reward enough," Alex Daehnrich told the News & Observer.

Watch the video above to learn more about the work Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary does.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfarm sanctuaryanimal rescuedurham county newsanimalfeel goodDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
California woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
North Carolina state trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
WHOA! Texas fishermen catch 14-foot-long hammerhead shark
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
Human remains found in suitcase in Philly
Thai youth soccer players rescued from cave meet the media
Model breastfeeds her baby while walking down the runway
Young Republicans booted from Raleigh Uber over backseat politics
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
Show More
Man charged after shopper says he was naked in Cary parking lot
2 struck by lightning in Corolla
Affordable housing on the table in Durham
Teen ridiculed on social media for paying bill with coins
Fire truck hit by car in Cumberland County
More News