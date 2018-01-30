PETS & ANIMALS

Viral petition asks for food stamps to pay for pet food

EMBED </>More Videos

A new petition seeks to give low-income Americans a way to pay for pet food with SNAP benefits.

By Alex Meier
A viral new petition is asking the federal government to extend food stamp benefits to pet food.

The Care2 petition, called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!," has almost reached its goal of 90,000 signatures.

Under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, households cannot use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy pet food, according to the USDA.

The petition's author, Edward B Johnston Jr, argues that low income Americans who rely on food stamps should not have to choose between feeding their families and keeping their pets.

"I have only been on SNAP benefits for a few months, but I have been unable to feed my little dog due to government regulations," Johnston wrote.

The petition argues that a family's financial status can change at any moment, so pet owners should not be forced to give up their animals just because they can't afford them.

It also acknowledges that pets are important for emotional support.

"Having a pet helps your mental & physical health. I work with the elderly & I see it every day. They shouldn't have to give up a family member because of financial problems" commenter Kathy S. from Missouri wrote.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspetfood stampsconsumerpoliticsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Moore County toddler recovering after incident with neighbor's dog
Penguin couple spotted snuggling on birthday date
52 baboons escape enclosure at Paris zoo
Human hair dye severely burns, nearly kills dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Durham deputy involved in wreck charged with DWI
Scotland County vigil remembers 4-year-old as a 'happy child'
Wake County school principal responds to racist videos
Police, family search for missing Durham man
WCPSS teacher attending State of the Union
Moore County toddler recovering after incident with neighbor's dog
Husband, wife arrested for child porn and rape of minor kids
New video found of man who died in Raleigh police custody
Show More
Arrest made in Durham shooting of man, pregnant woman
Durham city and county fire departments may merge
Raindrops moving out, snowflakes moving in?
1 killed in 'accidental' Fayetteville house fire
Teen pulled from Wake County pond dies 4 months after crash
More News
Top Video
Scotland County vigil remembers 4-year-old as a 'happy child'
WCPSS teacher attending State of the Union
Durham deputy involved in wreck charged with DWI
Police, family search for missing Durham man
More Video