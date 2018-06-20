South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen

A South Carolina firefighter is offering a reward for whoever returns his stolen search and rescue K9.his dog, Hope, was stolen out of his vehicle Tuesday night.In a police report, Hall said he placed Hope in the back of his vehicle after training and went to get the dog's props.When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the passenger side door was open.He said two bags were also stolen from the car, according to WPDE.Hall told police that his K9 was equipped with a chip reader.Hall is offering a $3,500 reward for whoever returns his dog.