PETS & ANIMALS

Texas student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos

EMBED </>More Videos

Look at Big Tex's smile!

BEAUMONT, Texas --
With graduation a highlight for many students, it makes sense to get fun and creative with graduation pictures.

One soon-to-be Texas A&M alumna's graduation pictures are giving 'see you later alligator,' a whole new meaning.

Makenzie Alexis Noland's graduation photos have captured the attention of many, as she included a special friend with her -- an alligator.

The Aggie student shared her photos last Friday with the caption "Not your typical graduation photo."

The photos, taken by Arlie Hammonds, show a sweet and interactive moment in the waters of Gator Country, where Noland interned. She's joined by the 14-foot alligator known as Big Tex.

Since its publication on Friday, Noland's post has more than 200 shares and it only keeps growing.

Noland will be graduating from Texas A&M with a major in Wildlife Ecology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorgraduationphotostrendbuzzworthytexas newsBeaumont
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Mud bath? Durham pup finds a unique way to cool down
4 bears escape police station trash room
Wake Forest police looking for runaway horse
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News