Thousands of fish have washed ashore along a two-mile stretch of North Carolina's Outer Banks.Media outlets reported the fish showed up Wednesday on the beaches north of Corolla.Patricia Smith with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries said most of the dead fish are menhaden. Smith said state fisheries officers have found no marks or sores on the fish.A crew flew over the site after morning fog cleared and did not see commercial fishing boats offshore. Menhaden have been known to rush ashore escaping from predators such as blue fish.Smith says water quality experts are also making observations.Sea birds feasted on the dead fish while some fishermen gathered some of the fish to use for crab bait.