PETS & ANIMALS

Thousands of dead fish wash up on North Carolina Outer Banks

Dead fish are washing up on several beaches along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (Corolla Beach Music/Facebook)

COROLLA, N.C. --
Thousands of fish have washed ashore along a two-mile stretch of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Media outlets reported the fish showed up Wednesday on the beaches north of Corolla.

Patricia Smith with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries said most of the dead fish are menhaden. Smith said state fisheries officers have found no marks or sores on the fish.

A crew flew over the site after morning fog cleared and did not see commercial fishing boats offshore. Menhaden have been known to rush ashore escaping from predators such as blue fish.

Smith says water quality experts are also making observations.

Sea birds feasted on the dead fish while some fishermen gathered some of the fish to use for crab bait.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsnorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
PRETTY IN PINK: German shepherd celebrates quinceanera
Music soothes the savage beasts in Vance County shelter
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Jury finds Raleigh homeowner guilty in killing of 20-year-old
I-Team: Controversial Cary gas station awaits imminent green light
Dog seller took women's money, but delivered no puppies
K-9 unit dedicated to finding guns sniff schools daily
Who is slashing tires along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh?
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home to 'terrorize,' kidnapped, sexually assaulted child
NC Blue Cross: Tax cut helps charities, rate hikes lessened
27 new flu deaths reported, bringing state's total to 200 for season
Show More
Gun lobby chief says 'NRA does care' in wake of Parkland shooting
Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda; motorcade route released
Roxboro teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting
Sleepwalking student causes school to cancel classes
Armed man arrested after disturbance at Raleigh restaurant
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos