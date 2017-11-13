Tips for keeping pets safe this Thanksgiving

It is important for pet owners to be aware of the potential hazards their animals may face at this time of year.
The North Carolina Medical Association is an organization dedicated to raising awareness for proper pet care and they shared some tips for pet owners.
- Avoid feeding pets turkey: Even giving your pet a small amount of turkey is not a good idea. Turkey and turkey skin can cause inflammation of their digestive tract which can cause problems such as vomiting, bloating and gas. This may eventually lead to a life-threatening condition called pancreatitis.
- Take out the trash as soon as possible: Things like turkey bones, aluminum foil, plastic wrap and certain leftover foods could all cause extreme stomach pains to pets. Keep the garbage out of sight and reach from your pet and remove it from your home as quickly as possible.
- Beware of decorative plants: Even though it's not quite Christmas time, many people have poinsettias and other plants on display. Keep these out of the reach of pets, as ingesting them is toxic to both cats and dogs.
- Precautions for holiday guests: If you are expecting out of town guests, then be sure your pets have their identification up to date in the case that they escape while a door is left open.
And for those who want to show gratitude to their pets, try preparing homemade pet-friendly meals that can be easily digested.
Your furry friend will thank you for it!
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD