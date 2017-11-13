PETS & ANIMALS

Tips for keeping pets safe this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we are all looking forward to the ham, turkey, and delicious treats for us all, but what does it mean for our pets?

It is important for pet owners to be aware of the potential hazards their animals may face at this time of year.

The North Carolina Medical Association is an organization dedicated to raising awareness for proper pet care and they shared some tips for pet owners.

  • Avoid feeding pets turkey: Even giving your pet a small amount of turkey is not a good idea. Turkey and turkey skin can cause inflammation of their digestive tract which can cause problems such as vomiting, bloating and gas. This may eventually lead to a life-threatening condition called pancreatitis.


  • Take out the trash as soon as possible: Things like turkey bones, aluminum foil, plastic wrap and certain leftover foods could all cause extreme stomach pains to pets. Keep the garbage out of sight and reach from your pet and remove it from your home as quickly as possible.

  • Beware of decorative plants: Even though it's not quite Christmas time, many people have poinsettias and other plants on display. Keep these out of the reach of pets, as ingesting them is toxic to both cats and dogs.


  • Precautions for holiday guests: If you are expecting out of town guests, then be sure your pets have their identification up to date in the case that they escape while a door is left open.


And for those who want to show gratitude to their pets, try preparing homemade pet-friendly meals that can be easily digested.

Your furry friend will thank you for it!

