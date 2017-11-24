TAMPA, Florida (WTVD) --A trail of trash leads to a very guilty dog in Florida.
Alfonzo decided to take advantage of his empty house in Tampa, and investigated what was in a full garbage can while his owners were at work.
When they returned home, the curious pup was sitting on a mountain of trash he dragged into the living room.
They say Alfonzo knew he did something bad and they couldn't help but laugh.
--------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD