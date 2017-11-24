PETS & ANIMALS

Trail of trash leads to a very guilty dog in Florida

TAMPA, Florida (WTVD) --
A trail of trash leads to a very guilty dog in Florida.

Alfonzo decided to take advantage of his empty house in Tampa, and investigated what was in a full garbage can while his owners were at work.

When they returned home, the curious pup was sitting on a mountain of trash he dragged into the living room.

They say Alfonzo knew he did something bad and they couldn't help but laugh.

