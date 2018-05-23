PETS & ANIMALS

Turtles hit the track for the Zoopolis 500

EMBED </>More Videos

The Zoopolis 500, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

The annual Zoopolis 500, known as the "Greatest Spectacle in Tortoise Racing," took place Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Indianapolis 500.

The race, which is held at the Indianapolis Zoo, featured four racers: Ed, Danica, Scott and Helio.

Ed took an early lead in the race and never looked back. He was the first to reach the coveted fruit plate.

The Zoopolis 500 is one of the Indianapolis Zoo's oldest and most popular events. The race takes place on the Wednesday before Memorial Day every year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsturtlesrace carsportszoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Lost dog's incredible 2,000-mile journey home
Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies
Amazing video shows eagle battling fox for rabbit in mid-air
NJ officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Cary officials say IKEA not coming to town after all
Cathy Moore named new Wake County Schools superintendent
Credit union responds after customer says offensive figurine was on display
Sperm, egg donation facing decreased anonymity due to DNA testing, social media
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
Former UNC star Phil Ford has surgery for prostate cancer
NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem
Man charged with DWI while on 4-wheeler in Garner parking lot
Show More
Kilauea beams through the clouds in mesmerizing time lapse
Tropical disturbance near Gulf could develop into depression
Suspect arrested in chase that killed state trooper in Yadkin County
FDA warns teething medicines unsafe, wants them off shelves
SC pawn shop trolls Dick's Sporting Good with AR-15 sign
More News