RABIES

Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies

This is a random stock image cat, not Pepper. (Shutterstock)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two Apex residents were bitten by a rabid cat on Wednesday near Olive Chapel Road and New Hill Olive Chapel Road.

Both victims were started on preventative care after the cat tested positive for rabies.

Wake County Animal Control officials say the chances of encountering animals with rabies increase as temperatures warm up and encourage pet owners to make sure rabies vaccinations are up to date.

Here are some additional steps from Wake County to prevent the spread of rabies:
  • When outside, pets should remain in a fenced-in area or on a leash. Do not leave food outside for pets, because it will attract wildlife.
  • If you see a wild animal, do not approach it, even if it seems to behave normally. Animals showing signs of rabies should be reported to your local animal control as soon as possible.
  • Infected bats can spread rabies. If you find a bat in your home, enclose it in a room and call animal control. Don't let the bat out of your house.
  • If your pet is bitten by a rabid animal, call animal control right away. Pets that have had the rabies vaccine need a booster shot within 72 hours of a bite.
  • If you or someone you know is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact your doctor.
  • The Wake County Animal Center holds rabies clinics throughout the county, providing vaccines for $5.


Find out more on Wake County Animal Center's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabiesanimalanimal attackcatsApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RABIES
Rabid raccoon found by Apex resident
Rabid coyote found near Bahama in Durham County
2 recovering after rabid fox attack in Cumberland County
Rabid raccoon found in Apex
More rabies
PETS & ANIMALS
NJ officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car
Baby lemur born by rare c-section
Going on vacation? Here are some tips to keep your pets safe
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village
Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County
State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County
'Zombie' alert issued in Florida
Man critical after being bit by rattlesnake while kayaking in SC
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
2 NYPD officers die in wedding-night car crash
NJ officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car
Show More
LOVE statue artist dies at 89
Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh
Drone 11 flies over Carolina Tiger Rescue
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More News