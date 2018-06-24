PETS & ANIMALS

Must-see video of two beachgoers hauling in a shark with a very toothy grin

Enormous shark caught and released on San Luis Pass this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas --
A huge shark was spotted in San Luis Pass this weekend.

Eyewitness News viewer Alice Jensen captured video Saturday afternoon of two guys reeling in the huge shark.

Jenson says she was out cruising the beach with friends when they caught the guys hauling something big out of the water.

The black fin shark is 52 inches long.

The guys released the shark back into the water, and Alice told Eyewitness News that she and her friends just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Beachgoers catch large shark in Galveston

2 men catch and release huge shark in Galveston

