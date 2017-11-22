PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: K9 does push-ups alongside officers

EMBED </>More Videos

The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama put their newest K-9 to the test - a push-up test that is. (WLS)

GULF SHORES, Alabama --
The Gulf Shores Police Department in Alabama put their newest K-9 to the test - a push-up test that is.

In a seven-second video posted to their Facebook page, Nitro is seen getting "warmed up" alongside two police officers, officer Cowan and officer Hancock, to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

The 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd's debut is part of holiday campaign "9 p.m. routine" that encourages residents in the community to "remove valuables and lock up before going to bed," according to Corporal Josh Coleman, the department's social media coordinator.

"Sergeant Bobo wanted to get the K-9 unit involved," Coleman told ABC News, adding, that Sgt. Bobo knew this video would "hit it out of the park."

The video has been viewed more than 54,000 times since it was posted Saturday.

---------------------
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9policeviral videou.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Deer gets stuck inside Durham's Northgate Mall
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
Raleigh vets urge dog flu vaccinations after outbreak
Watch the 2017 turkey pardon ceremony
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Deer gets stuck inside Durham's Northgate Mall
Firefighters battle blaze at Durham metal recycling yard
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Missing 12-year-old girl found in Fayetteville
Show More
Dramatic video shows North Korean defector's escape
US Navy plane with 11 aboard crashes into Pacific; 8 found
I-Team: Bad news gets worse for homeowners insurance premiums
Knightdale massage parlor allegedly charged for sex
Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home
More News
Top Video
HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads
Conflicting messages muddy probe of alleged state-fair assault
Wake Schools superintendent Jim Merrill to retire
Girl, 4, injured when car crashes into Apex home
More Video