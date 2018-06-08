PETS & ANIMALS

Volunteers deal with compassion fatigue at Cumberland County Animal Shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers deal with compassion fatigue at Cumberland County Animal Shelter (WTVD)

By
It's life or death for many animals who live at the Cumberland County animal shelter. The shelter is typically filled during the summer months and by law, it can't turn any animals away, which forces them to make some tough decisions.

For now, the shelter is home to several hundred dogs and cats. While the goal is to find the animals a loving home, enforcement officer Elaine Smith admits time is running out.

"If we don't have enough animals going through adoption or rescue, unfortunately, the only other option is to euthanize," said Smith.

State law requires the shelter to hold animals for three days, but animals brought it by an owner wanting to relinquish them could be euthanized right away.

"We have to deal with compassion fatigue. That sort of depression with our staff," said Smith. "It's a job no one wants to do, but we're forced into it."

According to Smith, the shelter can hold 300 dogs and cats at a time. Every month, it averages an intake of one thousand animals.

"25 to 30 percent that we'd love to place in homes, but there's not enough homes out there and not enough people to adopt," Smith added.

The shelter has volunteers who socialize the animals. The hope is to equip the animals with social skills that could help pair them with new owners.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshelterdogcatsadoptionFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman believed dead after being pulled into Florida lake by alligator
Whale sharks swarm boat in Florida
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
Alligator head-butts trapper in escape attempt
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
Woman believed dead after being pulled into Florida lake by alligator
Video to be released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
47-year-old man charged after 31 active pipe bombs found in Person County
Granville and Vance counties hope to drive heroin prices up, drive drugs out
Show More
Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis
Border to Border: North Carolina joins multi-state traffic crackdown
NC high court: Superintendent can administer public schools
Holly Springs teacher passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe
More News