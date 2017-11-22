WTVDOC

Wake cat shelter full, animals need Thanksgiving home

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wake officials say the cat floor of the county animal center is full and they're asking people to "open their hearts and homes to a new pet."

The said 70 cats are on the center's adoption floor, and another 66 are in foster care waiting for homes. The center has taken in approximately 30 cats in the last three days alone.

During the month of November, cats aged eight years and older are available for adoption on a name-your-price basis. All animals ready for adoption can be viewed on the center's online adoption gallery.

The center is also looking for foster parents to temporarily care for animals in their homes.

Officials said owners who are considering surrendering a pet at the shelter should consider other options, including waiting until the shelter is not full because animals may have to be euthanized because of the lack of space.

Visit www.wakegov.com/pets/adoptions for more information on adopting from the Wake County Animal Center.

