Wake Forest authorities are urging residents to be on the lookout for a runaway horse spotted Saturday.Police said a dark-colored horse was reportedly spotted along the Smith Creek Greenway at 5:30 p.m around Heritage High School.At the time, police were unable to locate the horse.Motorists are encouraged to proceed with caution around the area.Anyone who comes into contact with the horse is urged to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.